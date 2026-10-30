The Diamondbacks are considering offers for Ketel Marte

Just as he has at every trade deadline and every winter since 1902 (or perhaps 1903), Ketel Marte's name has surfaced in trade rumors.

And this offseason is no exception. In fact, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Diamondbacks are listening to trade offers for Marte, and a deal could ultimately materialize.

With the threat of a lockout looming over the baseball world, things could move faster than we think.

Marte found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in 2026 when he was unexpectedly absent from a game in Boston because he was frustrated by a left knee issue that was hampering his performance.

This wasn't the first time such an unexcused absence had occurred, and it sparked a lengthy saga.

The Diamondbacks subsequently placed him on the restricted list, then moved him to the injured list a few days later. Marte then missed two weeks of action before apologizing and playing the final month of the season.

And things didn't go much better on the field, as the 33-year-old finished the season with a .249 batting average, 22 home runs, and an OPS of .748. That's not bad, but it's well below his usual standards.

It's worth noting that Marte has accumulated ten years of service, including five with the same club. As a result, he now has a full no-trade clause, which he can invoke for any reason to block any trade.

This means it may be a little more complicated for the D-backs to send their prospect elsewhere in the coming weeks.

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