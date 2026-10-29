Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 131

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 131
Credit: PMLB

The World Series is over. Pascal Harvey and Charles-Alexis Brisebois got together on the Passion MLB podcast to discuss it.

Enjoy the episode.

Just a reminder that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who prefer to listen in a more traditional podcast format can also do so by visiting any of the major podcast platforms at any time.

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Apple Podcasts

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Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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