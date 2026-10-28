The Colts are racking up draft picks, but they’re missing the most important thing

The Indianapolis Colts have begun their rebuild by trading Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. They now have eight picks for the 2027 draft. However, one major problem remains: none of them are in the first round.

Tuesday's trades added two picks in 2027 and another in 2028.

The Colts now hold one second-round pick, two third-round picks (their own and Seattle's), two fourth-round picks (their own and San Francisco's), one fifth-round pick, and two seventh-round picks.

The Sauce Gardner Trade

Why no first-round pick? The answer dates back to November 4, 2025. On that day, Indianapolis acquired cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets. To get him, the team traded away its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

That pick therefore belongs to the Jets. Even if the Colts finish the season at the bottom of the standings, it's the Jets who will benefit.

It's not all bad news, though. Indianapolis holds five picks in the first four rounds, including three on the second day of the draft. That should be enough to find future starters and bolster depth.

An important note: the picks acquired from Seattle and San Francisco will depend on the standings of those two teams, which are currently among the best in the NFC. They therefore risk falling fairly late in their respective rounds.

Could the Colts land a first-round pick? It's possible, but only through another trade. Jonathan Taylor's name comes up often, as a trade involving the running back could yield a significant return.

The team also retains its 2028 first-round pick.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.