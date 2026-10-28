Maxx Crosby vs. George Pickens: The Trade That Has Dallas Dreaming

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and Dallas Cowboys fans are still hoping for a big defensive acquisition. One name keeps coming up: Maxx Crosby.

The Las Vegas Raiders' pass-rusher has been linked to the Cowboys for several months. Last winter, Dallas even came close to acquiring him. The Raiders ultimately accepted an offer from the Baltimore Ravens, but the deal fell through due to a knee injury.

The reality, however, remains complicated. Jerry Jones believes it's unlikely his team will make a major trade by November 10. ESPN's Adam Schefter also describes a deal for Crosby as a risky gamble. But for fans, that's not a definitive “no.”

One idea is making the rounds: sending George Pickens to Las Vegas in exchange for Crosby. The wide receiver is currently designated as a franchise player and could become a free agent in a few months. Ryan Flournoy could then become the team's second wide receiver.

The trade would make sense for both sides. The Raiders need an offensive threat on the wing, while the Cowboys lack the edge needed to pressure the opposing quarterback.

An Easy Decision, According to Schlereth

For Mark Schlereth, a Fox Sports analyst and three-time Super Bowl champion, the answer is obvious. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, he stated that he would make this trade without a second thought.

In his view, Pickens is capable of spectacular catches, but he's too often inactive on the field, especially when he has to block.

Crosby, on the other hand, has lost none of his effectiveness despite his knee injury. Pro Football Focus ranks him seventh among the league's best pass-rushers. Pickens is still having a good season, on pace to catch 90 passes for 1,177 yards. Dallas might want to add a draft pick to the deal.

The Cowboys will face the Cardinals on Sunday, then the Colts, before the trade deadline.

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