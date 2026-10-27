Tyson Philpot Named a Finalist for Canadian Player of the Year

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced the finalists for several individual awards following the conclusion of the regular season.

Three players are in the running for the prestigious Canadian Player of the Year award: Tyson Philpot of the Montreal Alouettes, Nathan Rourke of the British Columbia Lions, and Brady Oliveira of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

For Rourke and Oliveira, this nomination represents another opportunity to add a trophy to their collection. The Lions' quarterback has already won this honor in 2022 and 2025, while Winnipeg's running back claimed it in 2023 and 2024.

Rourke finished the season with 4,614 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, and 11 interceptions. His performances contributed to British Columbia's 10-8 record. The Lions must now prepare to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Conference semifinals.

For his part, Oliveira led the rushing statistics with 1,493 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished ahead of Edmonton Elks running back Justin Rankin, who racked up 1,170 rushing yards.

Tyson Philpot Makes History with the Alouettes

The Montreal receiver had an exceptional season that could earn him his first Canadian Player of the Year award. Philpot racked up 1,809 receiving yards and caught 124 passes, including 13 for touchdowns.

His statistics allowed him to break two CFL records for Canadian players: the single-season receiving yards record, previously held by Terry Evanshen since 1967, and the single-season receptions record, set by Brad Sinopoli in 2018. Philpot also set a new Alouettes franchise record for receptions.

Other players are also nominated for the annual awards. Tyler Kahmann of the Toronto Argonauts, Parker McKenna of the Lions, and Major Williams of the Blue Bombers are among the finalists for Rookie of the Year.

For the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award, Winnipeg's Jarell Broxton will compete against Nick Callender and Pier-Olivier Lestage of Montreal. The Alouettes' offensive line notably helped the team limit sacks allowed to 19 and post a 72.9% pass completion rate.

Football Journalists of Canada organized the voting. The results will be announced gradually throughout the playoffs, while the finalists for the CFL's major individual awards are also set to be revealed.

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