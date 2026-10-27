Mariners: Joe Espada Is a Finalist for the Manager’s Job

Two weeks ago, it was reported that the Seattle Mariners were going to interview Joe Espada for the team's managerial position. Espada's name was the first to be linked to the Washington state team, two days before the Houston Astros announced they would not be bringing him back.

And it appears that interest remains strong, as according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Espada is emerging as a finalist for the Mariners' managerial position.

The 51-year-old is therefore one of at least two candidates who will meet with Mariners management this week at T-Mobile Park for in-person interviews. These meetings will also include the coaching staff that has been retained in Seattle.

Former Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was also expected to be part of the group, but he withdrew from the process for family reasons.

This will be Espada's third round of interviews, as virtual meetings took place earlier this month.

Espada was promoted when Dusty Baker retired and spent three seasons as manager of the Astros, two of which culminated in American League West division titles in 2024 and 2026.

If Espada becomes Seattle's final choice, it will be interesting to see whether the fact that he was with the rival team as recently as last season will give the Mariners a significant advantage over the Astros in head-to-head matchups.

The Mariners are also set to meet with Jason Kanzler, director of player development for the Chicago Cubs. Kanzler was also part of Baker's coaching staff in 2022 when the Astros won the World Series.

This means the Mariners are considering two former members of the Houston organization for their next manager—with the difference being that Kanzler has no experience as a manager.

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