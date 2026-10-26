The Brewers crushed the Rays in Game 3

Game 3 of the World Series was played tonight. Going into the game, Milwaukee led Tampa Bay 2-0.

Even though the game was in Tampa Bay, there were still quite a few Brewers fans in the stands.

Freddy Peralta and Robert Gasser were on the mound. The Rays especially needed Peralta to step up against his former team to avoid another loss.

The Rays' pitcher allowed runners on base early in the game but didn't give up any runs.

The Brewers struck first. In the third inning, Christian Yelich and William Contreras each drove in a run to make it 2-0.

But it was in the fifth inning that the damage really piled up.

With two outs, Junior Caminero opted to go for the pickoff at second base. After a review, he failed to get Christian Yelich out at second.

And the Brewers got the ball rolling.

After further review, Christian Yelich was ruled safe at second base to load the bases with two outs in the 5th pic.twitter.com/OTsRHlPsZW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2026

They scored no fewer than eight runs (with two outs on the board, remember) to make it 10-0.

And just like that, the game was out of reach.

The @Brewers didn't want the 5th inning to end… pic.twitter.com/3JfjlvU8Tf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2026

Meanwhile, Gasser pitched six innings and faced only 18 batters. He was in top form.

A caught stealing and a double play helped neutralize the impact of a hit and a walk.

This allowed some relievers to rest, which is a good thing.

It also gave Brandon Woodruff the chance to make his World Series debut in the ninth inning—even though he gave up the only run in a 10-1 game.

There's no denying it—the Brewers were better in every aspect: offensively, defensively, on the mound, and so on…

The Brewers could wrap up the 2026 season tomorrow night.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.