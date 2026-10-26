Kirk Cousins Traded to the Eagles?

A Second-Round Pick for Cousins

Jon Gruden has a very specific plan for the Philadelphia Eagles. According to the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the Eagles should try to acquire veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins now that Jalen Hurts is out for the rest of the season.

Appearing on his show, the Gruden Family Football Show, the former coach also named a second team that could benefit from Cousins' arrival: the Minnesota Vikings, the quarterback's former team.

“If I'm in Philadelphia, knowing that Jalen Hurts is out for the year, or if I'm with the Vikings—who know Cousins better than anyone—I'd offer the Raiders a second-round pick. If I get Kirk Cousins in Philadelphia or Minnesota, we can win the Super Bowl this year with our defense and the players we have,” Gruden said.

As reported by Pro Football Network, Gruden believes Cousins is playing very well, but that the Raiders will eventually have to hand the ball over to Fernando Mendoza, whom he considers the future of the team.

A Tough Decision in Las Vegas

With a 3-4 record, the Raiders might indeed be better off trading their 38-year-old veteran. The team had started the season strong with three wins, however, before suffering a string of losses, including two three-point defeats against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Cousins is, however, having an excellent season. In seven games, he has thrown for 1,877 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a completion percentage of 62.6%. According to Gruden, it is precisely his performance that is keeping Mendoza on the bench.

In Philadelphia, the scenario makes sense. The Eagles now need to salvage their season without their starting quarterback, and an experienced veteran could help them stay in the race.

For the Vikings, the idea is more surprising. Cousins played in Minnesota from 2018 to 2023 and therefore knows the organization very well. But the team is undefeated with Kyler Murray as the starting quarterback, and many observers believe that a return by Cousins wouldn't make much sense. Especially since the Vikings' offensive line often forces its quarterbacks to move, and mobility isn't Cousins' strong suit.

Even within his own family, Jon Gruden isn't universally supported. His brother Jay, Cousins' former coach in Washington, believes the Raiders would be making a mistake by letting him go.

The Raiders still have a little time to think it over. The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and the team will have to decide whether to focus on the current season or on the future with Mendoza.

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