Let the cleanup begin in Indianapolis!

Chris Ballard's firing may be just the beginning of a major shakeup in Indianapolis. According to ESPN, the Colts have informed other NFL teams that they are open to offers for some of their players.

And not just any players. Running back Jonathan Taylor, guard Quenton Nelson, and defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are among the names being mentioned in the various scenarios under consideration.

It remains to be seen whether management will actually follow through. With a 2-4 record, the team finds itself at a crossroads, but it doesn't seem ready to throw in the towel just yet.

According to ESPN, the Colts are giving themselves three games to make a decision. The matchups against the Minnesota Vikings, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Dallas Cowboys will determine the direction they take. The trade deadline is set for November 10.

If results don't improve, Ed Dodds—the new head of personnel and a close associate of Ballard's for several years—will lead the discussions. He will work alongside owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon and other members of senior management to shape the organization's future.

Peyton Manning Won't Be Coming to the Rescue

Many fans dreamed of seeing a team legend take the helm. They'll have to let go of that idea. According to Adam Schefter, Peyton Manning has no intention of succeeding Ballard.

The former quarterback has no desire to become an executive in the NFL. It's worth noting that his schedule is already quite full: he runs a production company, hosts a podcast with his brother Eli, and makes numerous promotional appearances.

Manning spent 13 seasons in Indianapolis, from 1998 to 2010, and won the Super Bowl there at the end of the 2006 season. After missing an entire year due to a neck injury, he finished his career with the Denver Broncos, with whom he lifted a second Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2015 season.

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