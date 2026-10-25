A CFL team in Quebec City? Ottawa hasn’t ruled out supporting the stadium

The dream of a Canadian Football League team in Quebec City continues to take shape. Federal Minister Joël Lightbound has left the door open for Ottawa to contribute to the construction of a stadium.

When asked about the role the federal government could play during an interview on BLVD 102.1, the federal government's political liaison for Quebec noted that Ottawa has infrastructure and housing programs. This was a way of signaling that the matter is still open on his end.

The project, led by the Trudel Group, has been the subject of rumors for several weeks. To move forward, it would require the construction of a stadium jointly funded by all three levels of government.

Joël Lightbound also confirmed that he had met with Mayor Bruno Marchand as well as representatives of the Trudel Group.

Quebec City and Montreal: A Rivalry That Captivates the Imagination

The provincial government also seems ready to get on board. During the election campaign, the new premier, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, promised that his government would be involved. The leader of the Parti Québécois said he was convinced that Quebec City is a football market, adding that a rivalry with Montreal would undoubtedly get the crowds fired up.

A rivalry with the Alouettes would indeed have what it takes to fire up fans in both cities, much like the great sporting battles that have marked Quebec's history.

On the municipal side, Bruno Marchand expressed interest, on one condition: that the project help revitalize the neighborhood. The mayor wants housing to be built and the area to be lively even on nights when there is no game.

On a related note, the minister also reaffirmed that the tramway project would move forward, describing it as an economic development project for the city.

No official announcement has been made yet, but the stars seem to be aligning for soccer in Quebec City.

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