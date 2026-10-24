Lamar Jackson has just received more bad news

The highly anticipated showdown between Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow will not take place on Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens announced that their star quarterback will not be in uniform for the Cincinnati Bengals' visit.

Despite struggling with an ankle injury, Jackson had participated in Friday's practice on a limited basis. He had even sounded optimistic, saying his condition was improving. The team ultimately decided not to take any chances.

His absence comes at a very bad time. This division matchup pits two teams against each other that are neck-and-neck in the standings: Baltimore has a 4-2 record, while Cincinnati stands at 3-2. The Bengals are also coming in well-rested, having just returned from a bye week.

This season, Jackson has played in four games. He has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, with six touchdown passes and just one interception.

Tyler Huntley will be called upon to replace him. The backup has delivered reassuring performances so far, with a 70.8% completion rate, 429 passing yards, and three touchdown passes, without ever being intercepted.

Recent history also favors the Ravens, who have won five of their last six matchups against the Bengals. It remains to be seen whether this trend will hold without their starting quarterback.

The Eagles Are Racking Up Injuries

In Philadelphia, the situation isn't much better. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith will miss Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a hamstring injury.

He joins quarterback Jalen Hurts on the injury report, while running back Saquon Barkley's status remains uncertain.

Smith had caught 26 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns since the start of the season. This is a significant loss for the Eagles, who are in free fall, having lost their last four games and slipped to 2-4.

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