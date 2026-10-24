Chris Olave spent a lot of money in Paris

The NFL is coming to Paris this Sunday for a historic event. For the very first time, an NFL game will be played at the Stade de France, where the New Orleans Saints will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But even before kickoff, a Saints player has already made headlines… for his shopping spree.

The two teams approached the trip differently. The Steelers chose to arrive only on Friday to minimize distractions in the City of Light. The Saints, on the other hand, arrived in France as early as Monday morning. This extended stay left some players with free time.

Alvin Kamara revealed the story during a press conference. When asked about his team's week in Paris, the running back joked that reporters should talk to his teammate Chris Olave instead.

According to Kamara, the wide receiver confided that he had spent around 100,000 U.S. dollars in a single day of shopping. The veteran said he initially accepted this, given Olave's financial situation, before advising him to slow down a bit.

A Contract That Allows for a Few Splurges

It's worth noting that Olave can certainly afford to treat himself. This summer, the Saints' offensive star signed a four-year contract extension worth $124 million. The deal includes a $35 million signing bonus.

At 26, the wide receiver has become one of the cornerstones of the New Orleans offense, and his salary now reflects that status. So a few shopping bags from Parisian stores shouldn't hurt his wallet too much.

It remains to be seen whether this shopping spree in the French capital will affect his performance on Sunday. Saints fans are certainly hoping that Olave will save his best plays for the field, in front of a French audience experiencing American football live for the first time.

One thing is certain: Kamara didn't miss the chance to tease his teammate in front of the cameras.

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