A Steelers player returns to the field one year after his injury

It took almost exactly one year. DeShon Elliott was activated from the injured reserve list by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, on the eve of a very special matchup: the game against the New Orleans Saints, to be played Sunday at the Stade de France.

The 29-year-old safety hadn't played since October 26, 2025. On that day, during a loss to the Green Bay Packers, he suffered a serious knee injury that ended his season.

His recovery process picked up speed earlier this month. Elliott was cleared to resume training on October 8, kicking off a 21-day period during which the team had to decide his fate: add him to the 53-man roster or keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. Pittsburgh didn't wait until the deadline to make its decision.

The veteran has been around the NFL block. Drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, he spent three seasons in Maryland before playing for the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins, and then joining the Steelers.

In 77 career games, including 69 as a starter, he has recorded 433 tackles, 4.5 sacks, five interceptions, and five fumble recoveries. He's an experienced player capable of shoring up the secondary—which comes at just the right time for a team looking to stay near the top of the standings.

Reinforcements for the Stade de France

The Steelers arrive in France with a 4-2 record, while the Saints trail with a 2-4 record. In addition to Elliott's return, Pittsburgh has promoted two wide receivers from its practice squad: Brandon Johnson and Brandon Smith.

The big question now is how many plays the coaching staff will give Elliott in his first game in a year. Fans will get their answer on Sunday, in front of a French crowd attending the very first NFL regular-season game in Paris.

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