Rotation: The Rays Might Change Their Winning Formula

The Rays always do things differently. And often, it works.

But now, the team is considering changing its winning formula in the rotation ahead of the World Series.

How so? Drew Rasmussen and Freddy Peralta, the team's two best pitchers, might end up watching Game 1 live from the dugout.

Ken Rosenthal (of The Athletic) reported on the internal discussions taking place within the Rays organization.

The Rays love a plot twist. Should we expect one with their Game 1 starter? Column, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/XooSmakLWB — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 22, 2026

Basically, the Rays might start veteran Nick Martinez in Game 1 because he's been there and done that. Rasmussen started Game 1 against New York and Cleveland.

But more importantly, this would give Rasmussen (who has never pitched this much in a single season) an extra day of rest by having him start Game 2, which is on Saturday.

In the playoffs, he's had more rest between starts than he did during the regular season. And the pitcher, who has undergone three major elbow surgeries in his career, has had tremendous success in October 2026.

It would also give Freddy Peralta the chance to avoid making his first World Series start in Milwaukee—a place that holds special significance for him. He would pitch in Tampa Bay.

The Rays, who don't have the same bullpen as in the past, need to think outside the box to succeed. That's why this scenario is on the table right now.

Will it definitely happen? Who knows. But it's a scenario being discussed. And it's okay to discuss all possible avenues.

At first glance, I think that would be overanalyzing the situation. Especially since it would be harder to bring Rasmussen and Peralta back often during the series.

But the Rays are good at maximizing their players' potential. So we'll give them the benefit of the doubt—which they richly deserve.

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