It has now been confirmed for Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles may soon welcome back a key member of their offense.

Running back Saquon Barkley is expected to resume practice on Thursday, with the goal of playing in Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. His potential return comes at a particularly crucial time for a team dealing with several major absences.

Barkley has missed the last two games after suffering a hamstring injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 of the season. He left the game in the first quarter, leaving the Eagles without their leading rusher.

In four games this season, the running back has racked up 182 yards on 36 carries, for an impressive average of 5.1 yards per attempt. His return could therefore provide a much-needed boost to an offense that has struggled to establish its running game.

A Crucial Return for a Struggling Offense

Philadelphia's offensive situation is cause for concern. The team ranks 29th in the NFL in rushing yards per game, averaging just 82.2 yards. Injuries to Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley have significantly limited the coach's options.

Last week, against the Carolina Panthers, the Eagles even had to turn to Dameon Pierce, their fourth running back, to try to make up for these absences. Bigsby, sidelined by an abdominal injury, and Shipley, who is out with a foot injury, remain unavailable.

Barkley's return would be all the more valuable given that Philadelphia is also facing a difficult situation at the quarterback position. Jalen Hurts is out for the rest of the season due to blood clots in his lungs, according to reports.

The offensive line and defense are also weakened

The Eagles' struggles aren't limited to their running backs. The offensive line has lost several key players, including Lane Johnson, who retired; Cam Jurgens, who was traded; and Landon Dickerson, who is out with a knee injury. These changes are complicating the offense's performance, both on the ground and in protecting the quarterback.

On defense, Philadelphia is also monitoring the health of several players. Defensive ends Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Jonathan Greenard, in particular, are dealing with injuries.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio hopes to have Greenard available against Dallas. He also believes Hunt could be available, depending on his progress during practice.

Saquon Barkley's return would therefore be excellent news for the Eagles, who will need all their resources to face their division rivals.

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