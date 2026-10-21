Statement from Jason Maas Ahead of the Season’s Final Game

Stars Still Sitting Out in Toronto

The Montreal Alouettes won't be making many changes to their game plan as they wrap up the regular season. On Friday night in Toronto against the Argonauts, quarterback Davis Alexander and wide receivers Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead are not expected to play much, if at all.

As reported by RDS, head coach Jason Maas hasn't confirmed anything 100%, but he's planning an approach very similar to the one used in the previous game in Regina, where all three players sat out. “They needed rest, and that's why we made this decision,” he explained. If they do see action, their playing time would be very limited.

The players themselves aren't complaining. “I think it's the right thing to do,” said Davis Alexander, noting that football remains a dangerous sport. If he were in his coach's shoes, he even admitted that he probably wouldn't play them either.

Caution is all the more warranted given that three players were injured during the loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders: kicker José Maltos Diaz, Faion Hicks, and Dylan Wynn. Maltos Diaz underwent surgery on his left arm on Tuesday, but Maas expects him to be able to play in the Eastern Conference Final, even with a cast. In the meantime, the Alouettes (13-4) have recalled veteran Lewis Ward, who spent seven seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks.

No Fear of Rust

Having secured a direct berth in the Eastern Final, the Alouettes will have a week off after their game against the Argonauts (9-8). Alexander, Philpot, and Snead could therefore go nearly a month without playing. Jason Maas isn't worried about it: “I'm not worried at all about their performance,” he assured, pointing out that Alexander had performed well after a several-week absence last season.

“It doesn't change anything—it's still football,” the quarterback added. Tyson Philpot also says he's “100 percent comfortable,” since practices are high-intensity.

For Philpot, however, this decision comes at a cost. With 1,809 yards gained, he was just a few yards shy of the team record of 1,914 yards set by Hal Patterson in 1956, and 191 yards short of the 2,000-yard mark. The 26-year-old wide receiver especially regrets his dropped passes: “I was targeted 160 times and caught only 124 passes.” He still hopes to break that record one day.

Sources

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