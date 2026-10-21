Noah Dobson earns $9.5 million per season: He needs to give back (a lot) more

Marc-Olivier Cook
Noah Dobson earns $9.5 million per season: He needs to give back (a lot) more
Credit: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Noah Dobson finished last night's game with four shots on goal and 21:44 of ice time.

And that's all there is to say on the positive side.

The Canadiens defenseman had a tough game and was (partly) responsible for two of the Sharks' goals. He needs to be more effective on the ice.

When you look at the advanced stats from the game, you realize just how off his game he was.

And when you compare his stats with those of the other Canadiens defensemen from yesterday's game, you also realize that he wasn't able to deliver—which has (often) been the case since the start of the season.

Noah Dobson earns $9.5 million per year.

He's the team's highest-paid player (among both forwards and defensemen): can we start to see him play like a player of that caliber?

Can we see the Noah Dobson from last season again? Gilbert Delorme was right to criticize him, pointing out that he played poorly last night. And Gilbert Delorme is also right when he says that Dobson needs to step up his game.

Because the reality is, the Canadiens need him.

Dobson has only two assists (two points) in eight games since the start of the season. He's also blocking fewer shots (11 in eight games)… and it makes you wonder if his injury at the end of last season is still on his mind.

Reminder: In '25–'26, Dobson finished the season second in the NHL in blocked shots…. 

 

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A post shared by letsgohabs (@letsgohabss)

I'm not saying that #53 has to throw himself everywhere and do EVERYTHING to help his goalie by blocking shots.

But the defenseman needs to start playing like a guy who makes $9.5 million a year. He needs to lead by example… and that hasn't necessarily been the case since the start of the season.


In a nutshell

– Okay.

– It's official.

– Note.

– Well done!

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