Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clots: Players’ Association Calls for an Investigation

The NFL Players Association is not satisfied. On Tuesday, it called for a thorough investigation into how the Philadelphia Eagles handled the blood clots affecting their quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

According to the union, the league reportedly informed it that no investigation was planned. The Association, however, believes the facts must be clearly established before drawing conclusions, in order to better protect players in the future.

A few hours earlier, NFL officials had strongly defended the Eagles during the league's fall meeting. A source also confirmed to the Associated Press that the team would not face any penalties.

The league's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, stated that he has full confidence in the work of Philadelphia's medical staff, which he considers prudent and patient-centered. According to him, an unfavorable outcome does not prove that care was inadequate, as a disease can progress even when everything is done correctly. The league says it has been in constant contact with the Eagles' doctors and the Cleveland Clinic in London.

Executive Vice President Jeff Miller, for his part, dismissed rumors that Hurts had played after going more than 30 hours without sleep. He stated that the quarterback slept for about seven or eight hours at the hotel before the game.

On October 11, Hurts faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, three days after reporting calf pain. Specialists had initially diagnosed him with superficial venous thrombosis. On Monday, the Eagles and his agent, Nicole Lynn, announced that he was in fact suffering from deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary embolisms, as the clot had traveled to his lungs.

A Matter of Medical Judgment

Dr. Caron Rockman, a vascular surgeon at Hackensack University Medical Center—who did not treat Hurts—sees nothing unusual in how the case was handled. According to her, this type of situation depends on each individual case, and superficial thrombosis does not necessarily prevent someone from flying.

Placed on the injured list, Hurts is being treated with anticoagulants. He is expected to miss the rest of the season and will not be able to resume any football activities until he has fully recovered.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.