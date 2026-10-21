The world of American football is in mourning following the announcement of the death of Allen Bailey, a former defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The organization confirmed the news on Wednesday, sparking a wave of emotion among those who followed the player's career during his ten years in the NFL.

At just 37 years old, Bailey had spent much of his professional career with the Chiefs, where he played for eight seasons, from 2011 to 2018. Known for his work on the defensive line, he contributed to the team's efforts for several years before continuing his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to reports from TMZ, his brother, Alford Bailey Jr., stated that Allen was found dead at his home on Tuesday by his wife. Based on information provided by the family, no criminal activity is suspected. His loved ones believe he died of natural causes. However, the exact circumstances of his death have not been publicly disclosed.

The former player's passing is sad news for his loved ones, his former teammates, and American football fans who enjoyed watching his career in the professional league.

Bailey made his NFL debut after being selected by Kansas City in the third round of the 2011 draft, 86th overall. Before turning professional, he played college football with the Hurricanes at the University of Miami in Florida.

### A Career Marked by Ten Seasons in the NFL

Over the course of his career, Allen Bailey played in 133 NFL games for the Chiefs and the Falcons. His time in Kansas City was the most significant period of his career, as he spent eight consecutive seasons there.

After leaving the Chiefs, the defensive player joined Atlanta, where he finished his professional career. He finally hung up his cleats after the 2020 season.

His statistics reflect his defensive contributions: 248 tackles, 22 quarterback sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries. These numbers highlight his involvement in various aspects of the defensive game, particularly in putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Drafted in 2011, Bailey spent a decade playing at the highest level of American football. His untimely passing serves as a reminder of life's fragility and leaves behind a grieving family as well as a sporting legacy tied to two NFL organizations.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced his death on Wednesday, paying tribute to a former member of their team who wore their colors for a significant portion of his career.

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