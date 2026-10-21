Baseball This Week in Quebec: Mathieu Vallée, the Coach

Winter is still a long way off, but various organizations are now in the midst of their annual season reviews. For many, the summer of 2026 was a success, laying the groundwork for an even more promising 2027 season. Join us once again to catch up on the latest news from the world of Quebec baseball. Enjoy the read, everyone—and by the way, enjoy the Brewers-Rays World Series!

In Centre-du-Québec, the Laurier organization is based in Victoriaville, and its Junior AA team drew attention throughout the past season. With 11 consecutive wins, the players clinched the regular-season championship.

Their playoff run was equally impressive, as they eliminated Trois-Rivières and then Rimouski in succession. Despite this, the exciting season ultimately ended with a loss in the championship game against Québec. A collective success for all the team's players and coaches!

Statistically speaking, Victor Bernier stood out in several ways at the plate. His teammates Xavier Tousignant and Jérémy Goudreau, for their part, dominated on the mound.

If you'd like to see your kids in action during the winter season, there are several options available to you. For example, Baseball Drummond offers a fall camp for development-level players and a second one for elite players. Registration opened on October 19. Activities will take place at the Centre Girardin in Drummondville.

In Blainville, the BQL Center has announced the return of coach Olivier Bertrand. He will be leading several workshops throughout the winter. His extensive experience will benefit both young players and adults looking to improve their respective games.

The BQL Center also offers batting improvement sessions. Young players will have the privilege of receiving guidance from Mathieu Vallée as part of this program. The Blue Jays prospect will kick off this exciting adventure on November 4, and spots are limited.

In the Outaouais region, on the women's side, Melaya Armand has been named coordinator of fall activities. First and foremost a player in the association, she stood out during the last season in the Canada East League, which brought together the best players in the country. Her new role will be to mentor the young girls at the two camps offered at the Branchaud-Brière Complex in Gatineau.

Now for some news from our Quebec authors: Nathalie Miclette will launch her latest baseball novel this Saturday morning in Granby. The event, scheduled for 9 a.m., will take place at La Fabrique de Bagel. It's a great opportunity to finally discover Volume 3, titled Changement de vitesse. The two previous novels are still available if you'd like to read them.

Meanwhile, Alain M. Bergeron's writing talent has once again been recognized. His excellent novel Le Dernier des Asahis has been nominated for the 2027 Canada-Japan Literary Prize. Additionally, Volume 1 of Fou du baseball will have a sequel set to be released next spring.

PMLB

Undefeated, the Limoilou CEGEP Titans are champions of the 2026 college season. The playoffs are scheduled for October 24 at Henri-Casault Park.

Jaycob Lachance of the Eagles has been named head coach of the baseball program at Séminaire Saint-Joseph in Trois-Rivières.

Lucas St-Laurent received a Desjardins scholarship at the recent Horizon Jeunesse gala in Thetford.

In the LBMQ, Alexandre Canuel was appointed governor and vice president at Unicanvas.

Mortagne's baseball sports-study program is looking for a new person to lead the baseball program.

Quebecers Sam Ellis and Maxime Blain participated in the junior national team's selection camp, which took place in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to 20.

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