After a decade, Christian Yelich will finally get his chance

Christian Yelich joined the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade in 2017 and quickly became the face of the franchise, largely due to his 2018 National League MVP award. And he nearly repeated that feat the following season.

Although the 34-year-old is no longer the same player he once was, he has still made such an impact that the Brewers named him the team's first official captain last September. He thus joined Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals as the only active captains in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee has won the National League Central Division title for the past four seasons and six times in total over the past nine years. This means the Brewers have dominated for nearly a decade—a period that coincides with Yelich's arrival in the organization.

But despite all that, the Wisconsin team had yet to reach the World Series—until now.

And now, after all these years in Milwaukee, weathering the team's ups and downs, Yelich will finally have the chance to experience the Fall Classic—and who knows, perhaps even lift the big trophy.

After a season in which he recorded 104 hits and 12 home runs, along with a .235 batting average, it will be interesting to see if Yelich still has a little magic left in the tank to help his team win the title on the world's biggest stage.

The outfielder has shone throughout the playoffs so far, posting a .292 batting average with three RBIs, two walks, and three runs scored. But he'll need to maintain his current level of play if the Brewers are to beat the Tampa Bay Rays.

The first game of this small-market showdown is scheduled for Friday.

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