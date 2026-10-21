A second Bills player has been suspended for spitting

Second Suspension for Spitting in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills have lost a second player for the same reason. The NFL has suspended defensive back Sam Franklin Jr. for one game, without pay, for spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player. Franklin, however, categorically denies the allegations and plans to appeal the decision.

According to Sportsnet, citing an Associated Press report, the incident allegedly occurred last Sunday after the Raiders' successful extra point with 1 minute and 32 seconds remaining in the Bills' 33-30 victory in Las Vegas. The league ruled that Franklin had violated its sportsmanship rules.

However, the gesture was not penalized during the game, and no video footage was immediately available to substantiate it. It was only after reviewing the game that the NFL imposed its penalty.

Franklin, who has played in all six of the Bills' games this season exclusively on special teams, strongly denies the accusation. According to reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR, he vehemently denies spitting on a Raiders player.

A Second Case Following C.J. Gardner-Johnson

This suspension comes shortly after that of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was also suspended for one game for a similar incident during the same game. The safety was ejected in the second quarter after spitting in the direction of Raiders players, an incident captured by television cameras. He later apologized to his teammates, as we reported in our article on the costly spit that cost C.J. Gardner-Johnson dearly.

“I'll take the consequences,” Gardner-Johnson said after the game, acknowledging that he needed to better control his emotions.

If Franklin's appeal is denied, both players will miss the Bills' next game against the Baltimore Ravens in Buffalo. The team, which has a 5-1 record, has the week off.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the appeal will be heard by one of four arbitrators jointly appointed by the NFL and the Players Association: former players Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, and James Thrash, or former coach Ron Rivera. Bills head coach Joe Brady could not be reached for comment on the decision.

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