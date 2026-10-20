World Series: The Long Break Could Hurt the Brewers

We now know the two World Series finalists: the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers. But while both small-market teams are seeking their first Major League Baseball championship, they're not heading into the final in the same situation.

That's because between the end of the National League Championship Series last Thursday and the start of the World Series on Friday, the Brewers will have seven full days to rest and prepare.

This is the team's longest break since the start of the current season—including spring training—and the second-longest for a league champion since the Championship Series was expanded to a best-of-seven series in 1985.

The only team to wait longer for Game 1 of the Fall Classic was the Colorado Rockies in 2007, who were idle for eight full days before getting back into action.

Since the MLB postseason was expanded to three rounds in 1995, teams with more rest before the World Series have a record of 15 wins and 15 losses.

The numbers, however, are quite different when it comes to the World Series. In fact, since 2009, the team that clinched its league championship first has a record of four wins and twelve losses in the Fall Classic. This includes a stretch from 2009 to 2017, during which the team with less rest won nine consecutive World Series titles.

Since 2009, teams that have clinched the pennant first are 4-12 in the World Series. While the seven-day layoff is optimal for the Brewers, it comes with its challenges, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/idWL1KsRE4 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 19, 2026

And to add to that, the Brewers became the twelfth team to reach the Major League Baseball Championship Series by sweeping the previous best-of-seven series. Only four of the first eleven teams to achieve this feat went on to win the World Series.

It will therefore be interesting to see if the Wisconsin team can defy history in the coming days.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.