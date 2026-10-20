Samuel Montembeault and the Rangers: Three Obstacles to a Trade

It's only natural to link Samuel Montembeault to the Rangers.

I know, I know: Monty is currently injured. But it's highly likely that the Canadiens will try to trade him once he's healthy again—even if that would leave only two young goalies to guard the net in Montreal.

Naturally, the Rangers' name comes up often in discussions.

Except that right now, it seems that as we look at the situation, it's becoming less and less likely that Monty could be traded to the Rangers.

Why? Because of three factors. The first, obviously, is his current injury. The Canadiens' goaltender doesn't seem close to returning to action.

The fact that Joonas Korpisalo isn't out for the long term (four weeks as of October 10) means the Rangers can be patient before considering a move for an established goaltender. That's another aspect to keep in mind.

And finally, when Korpisalo returns, they'll still need to keep a spot open for Dylan Garand, who's really on fire these days.

Dylan Garand has been on FIRE this season as the Rangers' new starting goalie https://t.co/ZPOy3wNi9Q — BarDown (@BarDown) October 20, 2026

Garand, who was drafted by Jeff Gorton in 2020, struggled in the minors for years, but he's been playing really well since the start of the season. He deserves the chance to keep going.

The plan right now is for Garand to keep playing well. If he can hold down the fort until Korpisalo returns, he'll be able to split duties with the veteran.

Things can change quickly, of course, but right now, we don't see why the Rangers would go out and find another NHL goaltender to create a potential three-way rotation.

So for now, it's hard to see why the Rangers would want Monty—once he's healthy, of course. But as we've said: sometimes, things change quickly.

In a Nutshell

– Macklin Celebrini.

Who would you pick to build a franchise around? Macklin Celebrini or Lane Hutson? Don't miss “The Commissioners' Office” with Gilbert Delorme every day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on “Le Club du matin”! https://t.co/TXMChEnunu — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 20, 2026

– Yes.

More proof that there won't be a salary cap. https://t.co/C5651pNooC https://t.co/572usESqOG — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 20, 2026

– Worth noting.

It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I announce the launch of the “Bâton élevé” podcast. A 100% hockey podcast where I'll have the immense pleasure of covering all the latest news about the Canadiens from every angle with one of my best friends and a colleague I hold in high regard, @NCloutierTVA. “Bâton élevé” is a podcast that, just like its title suggests, will often push the boundaries of what's allowed. Nic and I watch every Canadiens game at the Bell Centre, side by side, from the press box, and over the past few years, many people have told us we just can't shut up. This podcast is, in a way, an invitation for you to join our press box discussions, where we put the world to rights among friends. “Bâton élevé” will be produced by QUB Radio and aired every Tuesday during lunchtime. There will be news, opinions, but above all, lots of fun. A special thank you to our boss, Louis-Philippe Neveu, for his trust in us. The first episode will be released at 12:30 p.m. today on all our platforms. @TVASports @QubRadio @tvanouvelles — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 20, 2026

– Out in Florida.

Markstrom is out for 10–14 days, according to Maurice. He was hit by a puck. Black will see some playing time while he's out. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) October 20, 2026

– Well done.