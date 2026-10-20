Good news for Alouettes kicker José Maltos Diaz

A Worrying Incident in Regina

The Montreal Alouettes are holding their breath. Their kicker, José Maltos Diaz, left last Saturday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a golf cart after injuring his left arm. With the playoffs approaching, as the Journal de Montréal points out, the team needs him now more than ever.

The incident occurred late in the game in Regina. With about three minutes left to play, Maltos Diaz missed a 44-yard field goal attempt. On the ensuing kickoff return, he was injured while covering the ball. The Roughriders ultimately won 16-12 thanks to a touchdown by KeeSean Johnson with 29 seconds remaining.

There is some good news, however. After the game, the team indicated that Maltos Diaz could have returned to the game if it had gone into overtime, suggesting that the injury may not be too serious.

This loss had no impact on the Alouettes' standings; the team had actually rested several key players, including quarterback Davis Alexander. Montreal has a 13-4 record and will play its final regular-season game on Friday in Toronto against the Argonauts. Just a few days earlier, on Thanksgiving, the team had dominated those same Roughriders, winning 44-24 at Percival Molson Stadium.

A Safety Net for Montreal

Maltos Diaz's importance to the Alouettes is well established. In 2025, the Mexican kicker set a team record with 58 field goals in a single season, breaking the previous mark of 55 held by David Duval. He also made a 58-yard field goal—another team record—and contributed 210 points, the highest total in the Canadian Football League.

These performances earned him a contract extension that keeps him in Montreal through 2027. At the time of the announcement, General Manager Danny Maciocia stated that his kicker had become “a good insurance policy” and that he “excels when the pressure is at its highest.”

It is precisely in these moments that the Alouettes will need him. In the playoffs, games are often decided by just a few points, and a reliable kicker can make all the difference. Last year, Montreal lost 25–17 in the Grey Cup final in Winnipeg.

Friday's game in Toronto won't affect the standings. The Alouettes may therefore choose to rest their kicker so he'll be at his best for the start of the playoffs.

Sources

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