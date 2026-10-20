Canadien: “Travis Sanheim would be a good fit”

The Canadiens are looking for quality reinforcement on the right side of their blue line. This is nothing new.

That said, they aren't necessarily looking for depth. After all, Jayden Struble was traded to make room for the current players, and Luke Mittelstadt is waiting in the wings.

But a veteran who can stabilize the blue line? Yes, that's something to watch for.

On that note, Pierre McGuire, on the Sick Podcast – The Eye Test, was asked by a listener about the possibility of Owen Tippett being traded to the Canadiens.

The analyst quickly shifted the conversation to Travis Sanheim, adding that he'd be a good fit in Montreal.

Note: McGuire doesn't know if the Flyers would be willing to trade their 6'4” defenseman. But he mentions the player's name because things are going badly in Philly.

The team can't close any doors. Everything must be considered.

Sanheim is a left-hander, but he can play on either side. Would you rather see the Canadiens acquire a right-handed defenseman?

Me too.

The 30-year-old Manitoban weighs 222 pounds. He has a $6.25 million-per-year contract through 2031 and holds a full no-trade clause. But in 2027, that clause will be limited to 12 clubs. It's unclear what he thinks of Montreal.

He has three points, including one goal, in 11 games so far this season.

Before making a move (especially for a left-hander, even though he can play on the right), I'm convinced that Kent Hughes will want to see what David Reinbacher can do in the NHL and whether Alexandre Carrier will stay long-term.

Because if the former establishes himself and the latter stays, the need for a defenseman of that type could diminish.

In a Nutshell

– The Rays in the World Series.

What a story. https://t.co/K4vbxT5Ku5 https://t.co/P18MZ4DfGv — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 20, 2026

– Oh.

So the #CFMTL paid a hefty price for a player who had to leave his family behind. Honestly, it's understandable that he isn't fully committed to the #CFMTL project and doesn't want to be here. It's hard to defend the famous line “we want players who want to be here” when you sign a guy who has to leave his family behind… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 20, 2026

– Interesting.

The Forge decided to arrive in MTL two days before the Final, not the day before. #CFMTL https://t.co/BHOabSGdnl — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 20, 2026

– We know that.

The numbers prove it—he'd be a major addition for the Habs

https://t.co/X8ASMAnBEA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 20, 2026

– Sad news.