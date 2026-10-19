It’s over for Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles will have to do without their star quarterback for longer than expected. Jalen Hurts is suffering from multiple blood clots in his lungs and will be sidelined for an indefinite period, his agent, Nicole Lynn, announced Monday in a statement released by the team.

It all began on October 4, during the game against the Los Angeles Rams. An opposing player's cleat struck the quarterback's calf. Hurts did not report the injury to the medical staff until after practice on October 8, and he even took part in the next day's session before the team flew to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Once there, specialists initially diagnosed a superficial vein thrombosis in his left calf. Further tests, however, revealed a more serious condition: deep vein thrombosis accompanied by bilateral pulmonary embolisms. The Eagles had announced the presence of a blood clot in his calf last Thursday, removing Hurts from the lineup, and then placed him on the injured reserve list on Saturday.

Despite the apparent severity of the diagnosis, his agent is trying to reassure everyone.

According to her, the player's condition is stable, and he is not experiencing any significant functional limitations. His treatment consists solely of anticoagulants, but he is prohibited from participating in any contact sports, including football. She expects a full recovery with no long-term effects. In the meantime, Hurts will remain with his teammates and continue his physical training.

Tanner McKee Steps Up in Philadelphia

In the absence of his starting quarterback, the coach turned to Tanner McKee, a sixth-round pick in 2023, who made his third career start on Sunday. The Eagles (2-4) lost 25-14 to the Carolina Panthers and will host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday.

Hurts' absence is a major blow. Since becoming the starter in 2021, he had never missed more than two games in a season. Under his leadership, Philadelphia has made the playoffs five consecutive years, won three division titles, and appeared in two Super Bowls, including a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs that earned him the Most Valuable Player award.

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