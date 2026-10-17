Dylan Larkin: Here’s How the Red Wings Could Push Him Toward Montreal

When (and where) will Dylan Larkin be traded? That's the hot topic in the NHL right now.

We know that Larkin—whom the Habs are ready to acquire—doesn't seem to want to play in Canada. That's what's holding up the deal right now… and why he's still in Detroit at the moment.

Could that change soon? Based on what he's hearing, John Buccigross gets the impression it could happen within about ten days.

John Buccigross on “Frankly Hockey” about the Red Wings: I think there's going to be a trade within 7 to 10 days in Detroit. I got a little bit of information last night that tells me we're going to see a trade[…] Seravalli: It has to be Larkin, right?

Buccigross: Yeah, Larkin.

— 10/16 #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 17, 2026

But since the Habs have the best offer on the table, the Wings need Larkin to agree to go to Montreal in order to close the deal. A trade elsewhere is always possible, but the Habs are the team pushing hardest for the center.

The Red Wings are therefore in a somewhat complicated position… but Renaud Lavoie, on Dans le vestiaire, pointed out that the club still has some leverage: it can tell Larkin that if he refuses to be traded to Montreal, he'll simply be removed from the team's roster.

Whether or not to play him is still a decision that rests with the Red Wings. And the club could decide, one day, to put pressure on Larkin in this way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dans le vestiaire with Nicolas St-Pierre (@dlvsports)

For several years now, teams facing trade requests have often tried to accommodate the player's wishes and resolve the matter quickly. They try not to upset him too much… but that might mean they're missing out on better trades.

Except that it's not just the player who holds the power in this situation—the team does, too. The Jets demonstrated this by suspending Connor Hellebuyck (which deprives him of his salary)… and the Red Wings could do the same in a different way by making Larkin wait in the press box.

If, after all that, Larkin still refuses to be traded to the Canadiens, it's safe to assume the deal will never happen, and the Red Wings can explore other options. But if they want to encourage him to agree to go to Montreal, this is an avenue Detroit could consider.

And since the Habs have the best offer on the table, the Wings would be wise to use every lever at their disposal to secure as much talent as possible in exchange for his services.

In a Nutshell

– Hey, guys!

A goalie, a forward, a defenseman A goalie, a forward, a defenseman #GoHabsGo https://t.co/ELgTOBEuJn — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2026

– Hehe.

Islanders coach Pete DeBoer on how he uses Matthew Schaefer: “As soon as he catches his breath, I put him back out there.” — Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) October 17, 2026

– The Flyers are in a weak position.

Anthony Di Marco on the Flyers: Briere is getting a lot of calls, but they're mostly from teams looking to dump players on the Flyers in an effort to “help” them. Briere has no leverage on the trade front right now and would be dealing from a position of weakness. – 10/16 #LetsGoFlyers #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 17, 2026

– Will he be back next year?

There will be competition. https://t.co/QHo7qXUKgu https://t.co/J3ybnJhsBz — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 17, 2026

– The Alouettes are in action this afternoon.