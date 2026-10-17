Alexander Zharovsky: A Big Game to End a (Major) Slump

Alexander Zharovsky isn't having a great season in Russia. The Canadiens' prospect, who showed a lot of promise in 2025–26 (even though he eventually hit a wall), has been slow to regain last year's form.

Heading into today's game, he had two goals and six assists in 16 games—a far cry from his 42-point pace in 59 games last year.

And heading into today's game, Zharovsky was in the midst of a five-game point drought. So we were hoping to see him get back on track sooner rather than later.

The good news is that he was able to get back on the score sheet today. In particular, he scored a goal thanks to a nice individual effort.

It took a while for the goal to be awarded, but it was eventually credited to him.

Alexander Zharovsky (3) #SAL #GoHabsGo

@devin_brosseau (3) 0+2 Yaroslav Tsulygin (3)

3-2 Amur #KHL https://t.co/doOJh1zZMp — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) October 17, 2026

And in addition to scoring, Zharovsky also set up the game-winning goal for his team. The Habs prospect found himself on a breakaway but was unable to score.

However, his teammate Matt Maggio, who happened to be in the right place at the right time, finished the play.

Matt Maggio (3)

Alexander Zharovsky (7) 1+1 #GoHabsGo Maxim Zagrebin (6) 0+2

4-3 Salavat #KHL https://t.co/Ln05WmFqmW — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) October 17, 2026

Zharovsky thus ended his day with a goal and an assist, having gone without a point since October 2. It's a performance that should clearly reassure the Canadiens—whether regarding his value within the organization or on the trade market.

Now we'll just have to see if this helps the kid string together a few solid performances in a row.

In a Nutshell

– Oops.

A GOALIE'S WORST NIGHTMARE #CBJ prospect Pyotr Andreyanov #SCH #KHL https://t.co/gnv5lNvcH7 — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) October 17, 2026

– Chris Tanev is back on the ice.

Chris Tanev back on the ice It's been one week since he suffered an upper-body injury in Colorado @TSN_Sports https://t.co/lDW2y0PLHk — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 17, 2026

– Interesting.