The Dodgers are out of the playoffs

Against all odds, the Los Angeles Dodgers were already facing elimination in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. On this occasion, it was up to Tyler Glasnow to save his team's season from the mound. He faced off against Shane Drohan on the mound.

And the man who needed to step up did just that. Indeed, after an RBI single by Andy Pages in the second inning, Shohei Ohtani sent a pitch from Dustin May—a former Dodger who had come in to relieve Drohan—flying deep into left-center field for a three-run homer. The score was now 4-0 in favor of the California team.

SHOHEI OHTANI

HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/HSlZDqSDNj — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2026

The Brewers, however, cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning, thanks to Jake Bauers' timely double. Then, in the very next inning, the small ball strategy paid off once again for Milwaukee: a single, four walks, and a stolen base drove in two runs to tie the game.

Tyler Glasnow pitched just four and a third innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits.

And the Brewers kept the momentum going in the sixth inning, when Garrett Mitchell hit a solo home run off Tanner Scott to give his team the lead for the first time in the game.

GARRETT MITCHELL! THE BREWERS HAVE COME ALL THE WAY BACK TO TAKE THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/dOx9zZUHT7 — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2026

David Hamilton added an insurance run early in the eighth inning with a home run off reliever Edwin Diaz, and that was the end of the road for the two-time World Series champions.

The Brewers are now National League champions and are heading to the World Series for the second time in their history. They are now waiting for the outcome of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians to find out who their next opponents will be.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.