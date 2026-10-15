Michael Hage will participate in the upcoming Spengler Cup (but not with Canada)

Great news for Michael Hage.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect has been selected to participate in the 2026 Spengler Cup, which will take place December 26–31 in Davos, Switzerland.

What makes this special? The fact that Hage will be participating… but not with Canada: he's been called up to represent the U.S. university team. So it's going to be a great experience for him.

The tournament will feature several intriguing teams, including HC Davos, which will be playing on home ice, the SCL Tigers, Frölunda HC, Ilves Tampere, and Adler Mannheim.

It's going to be a great competition… and it will give Hage the opportunity to shine on the international stage.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage has been selected to participate in the Spengler Cup as a member of the United States Collegiate Select Team. The tournament begins on December 26. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 15, 2026

For Hage, this will also be a great opportunity to test himself against players from different backgrounds and continue his development in a competitive setting.

The Spengler Cup is an international tournament with a long tradition that features teams with diverse profiles competing against one another. It promises to be a great tournament for the young player, who is continuing his college career with the Michigan Wolverines.

After all, every opportunity to play at a high level adds another valuable experience to his journey.

Of course, Habs fans will be following his performances with interest. Hage remains a prospect to watch within the Montreal organization, and this type of event can help him add new tools to his game while gaining maturity.

It's not every day that a young prospect gets the chance to participate in a tournament of this magnitude. Hage will therefore be able to make the most of this experience in December, before resuming his college season.

I love it!

In a Nutshell

– The Russian is off to a strong start this season.

smile if you lead the NHL in goals https://t.co/jDq8Lx72Rw — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 15, 2026

– Worth noting.

Barre-Boulet cleared — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 15, 2026

– Oh.

He'll be out indefinitely

https://t.co/9qROIqETEx — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 15, 2026

– Really?