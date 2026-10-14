MLB in Brief: Mattingly and the A’s | Daylight Saving Time

The A's Were Interested in Mattingly

Phillies GM Preston Mattingly was on the Athletics' radar for the position of president of baseball operations.

The Phillies, who have spoken with several managerial candidates since the end of the season, have re-signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract. He and GM Preston Mattingly—who turned down an invitation from the Athletics to interview for their president of baseball operations position—will become… — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 14, 2026

The Phillies, for their part, wanted to speak with Raul Ibanez about the manager position. He declined the offer.

The Phillies also had strong interest and spoke recently with Raul Ibanez, their outfielder from 2009 to 2011, about becoming their manager. He opted to remain in his role as vice president of baseball development and special projects for the Dodgers. https://t.co/PM0Mz2sa89 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 14, 2026

Time Change

The American League Championship Series game will take place at 1 p.m. tomorrow. #Temperature

Major League Baseball has announced that Game 3 of the Rays vs. Guardians ALCS on Thursday has been moved UP to a 1 p.m. ET start due to inclement weather — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 14, 2026

As a result, the evening game has been moved up to 8 p.m.

Tomorrow's NLCS game between the Dodgers and Brewers has been moved up one hour. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/2CpfnGchJt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2026

It doesn't change anything

The success of small-market teams in the playoffs doesn't change anything: teams want a salary cap.

MLB owners do not intend to back down from their insistence on a salary cap and floor no matter who wins the World Series, via @JeffPassan. Their stance is “backed” by surveys showing that fans want one. pic.twitter.com/JFDJb3nk8S — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) October 14, 2026

More changes in Houston

There's a shakeup that goes beyond just the manager. Several coaches have been let go.

Also let go: Catching Instructor Tim Cossins, Game Planning Coach Tommy Kawamura, Third Base Coach Tony Perezchica, Assistant Hitting Coach Anthony Iapoce, and Assistant Pitching Coach Ethan Katz.

Bench coach Omar Lopez is out as bench coach but has been offered a position to remain in another role… https://t.co/MncwzA8et0 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 14, 2026

11 years ago

This happened.

On this day in 2015, the baseball world watched José Bautista's iconic bat-flip on his go-ahead home run in Game 5 of the ALDS. The @BlueJays would go on to win the series against the Rangers a couple of innings later. pic.twitter.com/nHo5jvwN8p — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2026

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