MLB in Brief: Mattingly and the A’s | Daylight Saving Time

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Mattingly and the A’s | Daylight Saving Time
Credit: Associated Press

The A's Were Interested in Mattingly

Phillies GM Preston Mattingly was on the Athletics' radar for the position of president of baseball operations.

The Phillies, for their part, wanted to speak with Raul Ibanez about the manager position. He declined the offer.

Time Change

The American League Championship Series game will take place at 1 p.m. tomorrow. #Temperature

As a result, the evening game has been moved up to 8 p.m.

It doesn't change anything

The success of small-market teams in the playoffs doesn't change anything: teams want a salary cap.

More changes in Houston

There's a shakeup that goes beyond just the manager. Several coaches have been let go.

11 years ago

This happened.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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