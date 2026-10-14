Jacob Fowler is (already) throwing his hat into the ring for the Calder Trophy

Jacob Fowler is (still) considered a rookie in the NHL.

He played a few games with the Canadiens last season, but that doesn't affect his eligibility for the Calder Trophy in '26–'27.

And if he keeps playing like this…

Renaud Lavoie, speaking on BPM Sports earlier this morning, mentioned that the Canadiens' goaltender is making a name for himself right now in the race for the NHL Rookie of the Year title.

We all agree that the season is still young. But I'll repeat what I said earlier: if he keeps playing like this… he'll give himself a real shot at taking home the trophy at the end of the season.

I'll go even further: if Fowler keeps performing like this, he could find himself in the No. 1 goalie spot in Montreal before long… especially if Jakub Dobes doesn't regain the form he had last year.

And right now, Fowler is proving he can play with the big boys.

That means Samuel Montembeault's imminent return could complicate things… even though David Pagnotta (DFO Rundown) believes the Habs could run a three-goalie rotation until they find a trade partner for Montembeault.

David Pagnotta on DFO Insider about the goaltending situation in Montreal: “I originally thought Montembeault would come back and Fowler would go down. I'm not convinced that's going to happen anymore. I think the Canadiens, for the long haul, will stick with three goalies. […] And there are people who think that if they keep two (Dobes & Fowler), they'll trade Montembeault later on. I'm not convinced that will even happen. […] Based on who I've spoken with, I wouldn't be surprised if the Canadiens stick with all three goalies.” – 10/14 #NHL #GoHabsGo — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 14, 2026

Yesterday, the Canadiens decided to go with Dobes Fowler because he was excellent over the weekend against the Red Wings with his shutout.

And the young guy did well (again). That said, it's hard not to give him games when he plays like that. And I can't even imagine what it's going to be like when Monty is back in the lineup…

Stay tuned!

In a Nutshell

– Yes.

Are you starting to worry about Mike Matheson? https://t.co/apdxSz8o46 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 14, 2026

– I love it!

Quite a few Finnish @NHL players have played or trained in this cave beneath Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki. I got to play in this legendary spot myself today. Plenty of atmosphere, and we're pretty deep underground! #NHLGlobalSeries @jokerithc @BarDown @Veikkaus_fi https://t.co/oeZebD4iqj — LVVK (@Lvvk_lvvk) October 14, 2026

– That's a good one.