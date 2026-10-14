Jacob Fowler is (already) throwing his hat into the ring for the Calder Trophy

Marc-Olivier Cook
Jacob Fowler is (already) throwing his hat into the ring for the Calder Trophy
Credit: Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

Jacob Fowler is (still) considered a rookie in the NHL.

He played a few games with the Canadiens last season, but that doesn't affect his eligibility for the Calder Trophy in '26–'27.

And if he keeps playing like this…

Renaud Lavoie, speaking on BPM Sports earlier this morning, mentioned that the Canadiens' goaltender is making a name for himself right now in the race for the NHL Rookie of the Year title.

We all agree that the season is still young. But I'll repeat what I said earlier: if he keeps playing like this… he'll give himself a real shot at taking home the trophy at the end of the season.

I'll go even further: if Fowler keeps performing like this, he could find himself in the No. 1 goalie spot in Montreal before long… especially if Jakub Dobes doesn't regain the form he had last year.

And right now, Fowler is proving he can play with the big boys.

That means Samuel Montembeault's imminent return could complicate things… even though David Pagnotta (DFO Rundown) believes the Habs could run a three-goalie rotation until they find a trade partner for Montembeault.

Yesterday, the Canadiens decided to go with DobesFowler because he was excellent over the weekend against the Red Wings with his shutout.

And the young guy did well (again). That said, it's hard not to give him games when he plays like that. And I can't even imagine what it's going to be like when Monty is back in the lineup…

Stay tuned! 


In a Nutshell

– Yes.

– I love it!

– That's a good one.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!