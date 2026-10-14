Another poor performance by Jakub Dobes sinks the CH

Raphael Simard
Another poor performance by Jakub Dobes sinks the CH
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After a second consecutive shootout victory, Martin St-Louis's team was back in action, this time in Washington.

Here are the lineups for this second game in two nights for both teams:

It was a chance to see the first-ever Hutson Bowl.

Both defensemen even recorded a point in the first period.

Cole—whom Alain Crête had trouble distinguishing from the Canadiens' Cole—recorded an assist on Jordan Kyrou's tying goal.

Then, a few minutes later, Lane Hutson channeled Connor McDavid.

Wow.

Early in the second period, while the Habs were on the power play, Hutson missed his pass.

And that allowed Alex Tuch to score, giving his team its first lead of the game.

But Josh Anderson—him again—and once more with the help of Alex Newhook, tied the game.

Before the end of the period, a hard hit involving Juraj Slafkovsky occurred.

It was more of a scare than anything serious. Slaf returned to the game.

The independent linesman does not appear to have given Slaf, who returned two minutes later, a thorough examination.

Let's hope he really doesn't have a concussion and that he won't have any lingering effects tomorrow.

With less than 10 minutes left in the game, the Caps, who had been outplayed up to that point, regained the lead.

I imagine Jakub Dobes would like to see that shot again…

Are we allowed to talk about this, or do you have to be a real reporter to be allowed to express your opinion?

The Habs lost yet another game they deserved to win. We miss Ivan Demidov (and Jacob Fowler).

Final score: 5-4. Nick Suzuki scored a goal late in the game, but it was too little, too late.

Martin St-Louis's team will be back in action on Saturday. They'll face the Sabres again at the Bell Centre. What's with this schedule?


Overtime

– Well…

– Oh, really?

– He's on fire.

– Interesting.

– That's something.

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