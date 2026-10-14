Another poor performance by Jakub Dobes sinks the CH

After a second consecutive shootout victory, Martin St-Louis's team was back in action, this time in Washington.

Here are the lineups for this second game in two nights for both teams:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo https://t.co/khhq6cMOEr — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 14, 2026

Capitals' lines tonight:

Ovechkin-I. Protas-Miroshnichenko

Tuch-Strome-Kyrou

A. Protas-Sourdif-Wilson

Beauvillier-Jenner-Leonard Chychrun-Liljegren

Desharnais-Fehervary

Hutson-Holl Lindgren

Thompson Ivan Miroshnichenko will play his first game of the season against Montreal. — RMNB (@rmnb) October 14, 2026

It was a chance to see the first-ever Hutson Bowl.

The photo you've all been waiting for The photo you've all been waiting for #GoHabsGo https://t.co/iSEryUzGP1 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 14, 2026

Both defensemen even recorded a point in the first period.

Cole—whom Alain Crête had trouble distinguishing from the Canadiens' Cole—recorded an assist on Jordan Kyrou's tying goal.

Jordan Kyrou quickly strikes back for the Capitals https://t.co/R1Dw8bRHkm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 15, 2026

Then, a few minutes later, Lane Hutson channeled Connor McDavid.

Wow.

Five Capitals players guarding Lane Hutson—it wasn't enough. What a goal! https://t.co/2tBrjzTa99 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 15, 2026

Early in the second period, while the Habs were on the power play, Hutson missed his pass.

And that allowed Alex Tuch to score, giving his team its first lead of the game.

How about that move by Alex Tuch here? That's a no-look shot! : @SportsOnPrimeCA https://t.co/eRAgLpATbo https://t.co/A5lQ3JBWUC — NHL (@NHL) October 15, 2026

But Josh Anderson—him again—and once more with the help of Alex Newhook, tied the game.

As we said, you should never leave Andy alone in front of the net Like we said, probably shouldn't leave Andy alone in front #GoHabsGo https://t.co/GFEPoH3Do4 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 15, 2026

Before the end of the period, a hard hit involving Juraj Slafkovsky occurred.

It was more of a scare than anything serious. Slaf returned to the game.

Ivan Miroshnichenko takes a high stick to Juraj Slafkovský, and tempers flare. https://t.co/anCcRcZGU0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 15, 2026

The independent linesman does not appear to have given Slaf, who returned two minutes later, a thorough examination.

Let's hope he really doesn't have a concussion and that he won't have any lingering effects tomorrow.

With less than 10 minutes left in the game, the Caps, who had been outplayed up to that point, regained the lead.

Alex Ovechkin with the deflection for his second goal of the season https://t.co/wAqsFFBlUl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 15, 2026

I imagine Jakub Dobes would like to see that shot again…

Are we allowed to talk about this, or do you have to be a real reporter to be allowed to express your opinion?

Are we talking about Jakub Dobes? Or… are we not allowed to? — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 15, 2026

The Habs lost yet another game they deserved to win. We miss Ivan Demidov (and Jacob Fowler).

Final score: 5-4. Nick Suzuki scored a goal late in the game, but it was too little, too late.

Martin St-Louis's team will be back in action on Saturday. They'll face the Sabres again at the Bell Centre. What's with this schedule?

Overtime

– Well…

After Jakub Dobes won Game 1 this season 3-2 in Toronto, he said, “I saw that a lot of people had a lot of opinions about me. So, I just wanted to prove that I'm ready. I'll keep going and working hard.” Since then, Dobes has lost three straight games, allowing six goals, five goals, and five goals. — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) October 15, 2026

– Oh, really?

I wanted to look up which Habs defensemen have scored in both games of a back-to-back over the past five years—just like Hutson just did—and let's just say the other two names surprised me a bit David Savard

, Justin Barron

, Lane Hutson — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 15, 2026

– He's on fire.

Last season, #Habs' Josh Anderson didn't score his 4th goal until November 22nd! — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 15, 2026

– Interesting.

#FunFact: Lane and Cole Hutson are the second pair of defenseman brothers in #NHL history to each record a point in their very first head-to-head matchup. #GoHabsGo#ALLCAPS — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 15, 2026

– That's something.