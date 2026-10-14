“Alexander Zharovsky doesn’t look anything like last year’s rising star.”

Last year, Alexander Zharovsky had a strong rookie season in the KHL in Russia.

Despite a dip in form down the stretch, the young player finished the season with 42 points in 59 games. That said, he had only two assists in 10 playoff games.

A dip in form, as I said.

After seeing him spend part of his summer in Montreal with Ivan Demidov, the Canadiens were hoping he'd have one last big year in Russia before potentially making the leap to North America.

Reminder: he's in the final year of his contract in Russia.

Except right now, things aren't going well. He isn't playing like a guy who could finish the regular season on the Montreal Canadiens' roster.

As Jeremy Garrett (who closely follows the KHL) pointed out, right now, he doesn't look anything like the player he was last season. That's a bold statement.

Wow. #GoHabsGo prospect Alexander Zharovsky is having a rough time lately. He hasn't looked anything like last year's prospect. Hope he snaps out of it—and soon. #SAL #KHL — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) October 14, 2026

The Russian has just two goals in 15 games. He's added six assists.

Is he suffering from the sophomore slump? Did he train poorly? Is his mind elsewhere? Is he just not as good as expected? Is he distracted by the trade rumors swirling around him in Montreal?

Who knows.

But between him and Gleb Pugachyov—who isn't exactly setting the world on fire in Russia (even without playing in the KHL)—let's just say that following the Canadiens' prospects over there isn't as entertaining as it was back in the days of Ivan Demidov.

Zharovsky will clearly need to start producing again. After all, whether as a trade chip or a future asset, the Canadiens need him.

Stay tuned, then.

In a nutshell

– Yes.

Martin St-Louis on Zachary Bolduc's deke yesterday during the shootout: “It was an incredible move. It deserved a reaction from me.” https://t.co/KDB8tvUY2m — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 14, 2026

– That makes sense.

Lane Hutson on his relationship with his brother Cole, whom he'll face tonight for the first time in the NHL: “I wouldn't be the player I am without him.” — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 14, 2026

– Worth noting.