The Brewers lead 2-0 in their series against the Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Logan Henderson: The matchup between the two starting pitchers in the Dodgers-Brewers game looked promising.

But it quickly became clear that the starting pitchers weren't going to capture the spotlight for the right reasons.

Teoscar Hernandez opened the scoring in the first inning with a sacrifice fly. Also in the first, William Contreras hit a single to tie the game at 1-1.

In the third inning, the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead on a wild throw by pitcher Henderson to first base.

Logan Henderson spikes a pickoff attempt and the Dodgers take a 2-1 lead in the 3rd. Follow BA for more NLCS updates. ( @TalkinBaseball_) pic.twitter.com/kh1mnRMRUo — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 12, 2026

The Brewers, however, impressed afterward. Jake Bauers loaded the bases with a 12-pitch walk.

And Christian Yelich, in one fell swoop, drove in two runs with a single.

Jake Bauers worked a 12-pitch walk to load the bases … Christian Yelich delivered right away for the Brewers https://t.co/tk3dE3iLsY pic.twitter.com/FT8kYGboIB — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2026

That spelled the end for Yamamoto, who had reached 75 pitches. He was unable to finish the third inning.

Who saw that coming?

Logan Henderson, meanwhile, made it into the fifth inning. But he helped the Dodgers tie the game (3-3) by making another bad throw from the bases.

Kyle Tucker crossed home plate, and Pat Murphy quickly came in to replace his starting pitcher.

OH NO LOGAN HENDERSON His second throwing error of the game allows a second Dodger run to score via error, with a potential third now on second base with no outs pic.twitter.com/LQFzlwJkVN — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 12, 2026

Henderson was charged with another earned run when the Dodgers hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3.

We took a page out of the Brewers' book. #SmallBall

Freddie Freeman with the sacrifice fly, and the Dodgers retake the lead! @MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/7JMMYJAXSv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 12, 2026

But then, William Contreras took matters into his own hands. He hit a solo home run in the fifth to tie the game at 4-4.

Then, in the sixth, he hit a single to make it 5-4. What a game for him…

Singles by Brice Turang and Jake Bauer late in the eighth inning added two insurance runs and secured a second victory (7-4) in as many games.

The Dodgers will host the next two games of the championship series, starting Wednesday. Can they come back in the series, given that they're down 0-2 and haven't been playing up to their potential?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.