Shohei Ohtani: Nearly Two Months Without a Home Run

Did you know that Shohei Ohtani's last home run was on August 18?

That means the Dodgers star has gone nearly two months without hitting a single home run.

Of course, everyone knows the Japanese player is injured. He should have missed games well before mid-September, when he was placed on the injured list.

But since he's a proud man, he wants to stay on the field, and he returned in time for the playoffs. That's to his credit.

The problem? Right now, he's not helping his team's cause at all. He's doing more harm than good by not being able to make a difference due to his injuries.

So the Dodgers have a problem. And that's true even though he scored his team's only run yesterday.

The Dodgers might officially have an Ohtani problem. @AlannaRizzo is seriously concerned about LA's missing offensive threat. pic.twitter.com/B0KsMDt9kg — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) October 12, 2026

For the past three games, Dave Roberts has moved his designated hitter down in the batting order. He's batting either fourth or fifth.

You saw it if you watched yesterday's game: he's not making an impact. He's not the Shohei Ohtani who can win a game all by himself.

Derek Jeter believes he can—and even must—do what he's done in recent years: win a game all by himself.

Except right now, he doesn't seem capable of it. He has three hits in 16 at-bats since the start of the playoffs, which isn't enough. And we know where that's coming from: his injury.

The Yankees were forced to sit Aaron Judge, and one wonders if the Dodgers might have to do the same. Josue De Paula could be the DH.

Because right now, Ohtani is having very little impact at the plate. And since he's not pitching or playing defense…

Let's be clear: I don't think the Dodgers are going to sit him out. I think we're going to make or break it with him.

But he's clearly struggling right now. Clearly.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.