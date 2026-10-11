Championship Series: Team Predictions

Only four Major League Baseball teams remain in the 2026 postseason. And especially in the National League, this should make for quite a show.

So, without further ado, here's what the members of the Passion MLB team predict for the Championship Series.

Passion MLB

Guardians vs. Rays

Charles-Alexis Brisebois: Tampa Bay in 6. It's hard to see how Kevin Cash's team could let this one slip away.

Félix Forget: Tampa Bay in 5. Facing an opponent that's been pushed to its limits, the Rays will continue to play inspired baseball.

Maxime Trudeau: Tampa Bay in 6. The Rays didn't finish first in the American League for nothing. They're truly impressive.

Pascal Harvey: Tampa Bay in 6. Both teams are well-managed, but the Rays are more balanced and have a host of players who can make a difference, whereas Jose Ramirez is often on his own.

Sébastien Berrouard: Tampa Bay in 5. A walk in the park for the Rays.

Yuan Labbé: Tampa Bay in 5. Rest combined with Kevin Cash's magic will propel the Rays to the World Series.

Dodgers vs. Brewers

Charles-Alexis: Los Angeles in 7. We expect this to be a series worthy of the World Series.

Félix: Milwaukee in 7. It'll be a fierce battle between two heavyweights, but the Brewers will finally overcome their October demons.

Maxime: Los Angeles in 6. With the Dodgers, when the offense falters, the starting rotation steps up. When the starting rotation falters, the bullpen steps up. When the bullpen falters, the offense steps up. They're flawless.

Pascal: Los Angeles in 6. Dress shoes versus work boots. Unfortunately for the Brewers, the Dodgers' players are also capable of rolling up their sleeves when it counts.

Sébastien: Milwaukee in 6. This is the Brewers' year—a team that has everything it takes to finally unseat the Dodgers.

Yuan: Milwaukee in 7. The Brewers' best players will outperform the Dodgers'.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.