Here are the players eligible for the CFL Rookie of the Year award

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is set to honor the best rookie player of the 2026 season.

A total of 144 first-year players are eligible for this award, which recognizes the most outstanding performances by new talent in the Canadian professional league.

The winner will be selected through a voting process involving the nine CFL teams, as well as local and national representatives from the Canadian Football Writers' Association (CFWA). This method will take on-field performance into account and evaluate candidates based on their contributions to their respective teams.

The competition promises to be exciting, as several new players will be looking to make their mark in their very first season in the league. For these athletes, this recognition represents an opportunity to showcase their talent and establish themselves as players to watch in the coming years.

A New Way to Celebrate CFL Rookies

For the 2026 season, the CFL is moving away from the traditional awards ceremony format in favor of a more spontaneous approach. Winners will be honored during surprise award presentations held toward the end of the regular season and during the playoffs.

This approach aims to make the celebrations more human and authentic. By discovering their awards in a less conventional setting, players will be able to enjoy a special moment surrounded by their loved ones or teammates.

The league also plans to broadcast these segments on its online platforms. Fans will thus have access to exclusive content and learn about the personal stories behind the performances that defined the season. The goal is to bring fans closer to the athletes and highlight their journeys beyond the statistics.

Which players are eligible for the Rookie of the Year award?

To be eligible for this award in 2026, a player must meet three specific criteria.

First, he must have been on the active 45-man roster of a CFL team for at least one regular-season game during the 2026 season.

Second, he must never have been in uniform for a CFL team during a regular-season, playoff, or championship game in any previous season.

Finally, the player must not have been in uniform for an NFL team during a regular-season, playoff, or championship game in a previous season.

These criteria ensure that the title is reserved for true rookies and highlight the new talent entering the CFL.

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