The Guardians Stay Alive

This afternoon, the Guardians were in Chicago hoping to avoid being swept by the White Sox.

The Chicago team, meanwhile, was trying to win its first home series since 1906. Nothing less, right?

The White Sox haven't clinched a postseason series at home since beating the Cubs in Game 6 of the 1906 World Series. The next closest team is the 1995 Reds. The Sox beat them by 89 years! They're trying to end that drought today. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 7, 2026

Early on, Kyle Teel helped his team's cause. He singled in the first inning, and with runners on base, he drove in the game's first run.

But in the third inning, the Guardians sensed the urgency and took control of the game.

Steven Kwan first tied the game with a single… and a little later, Jo Adell hit a three-run triple.

And just like that, it was 4-1.

Tristan Peters cut the lead to 4-2, but Jose Ramirez (who had a superb game in every aspect) scored thanks to his aggressiveness on the bases.

A hit by a White Sox batter brought the two teams within two runs (5-3 in Cleveland's favor)… but Jose Ramirez had had enough.

In the eighth inning, he put the game out of the White Sox's reach by hitting a two-run triple to left field.

The score was now 7-3 in favor of the visitors.

JOSÉ RAMÍREZ DOUBLES THE GUARDIANS' LEAD IN THE 8TH pic.twitter.com/rImJUamF0U — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) October 7, 2026

Game #3 (which ultimately ended 9-3) was thus won by Cleveland. There will be a Game #4 tomorrow in Illinois.

Will Cleveland be able to turn things around? After all, if the offense is performing well, the team has more depth on the mound.

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