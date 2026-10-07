The Guardians Stay Alive

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Guardians Stay Alive
Credit: X

This afternoon, the Guardians were in Chicago hoping to avoid being swept by the White Sox.

The Chicago team, meanwhile, was trying to win its first home series since 1906. Nothing less, right?

Early on, Kyle Teel helped his team's cause. He singled in the first inning, and with runners on base, he drove in the game's first run.

But in the third inning, the Guardians sensed the urgency and took control of the game.

Steven Kwan first tied the game with a single… and a little later, Jo Adell hit a three-run triple.

And just like that, it was 4-1.

Tristan Peters cut the lead to 4-2, but Jose Ramirez (who had a superb game in every aspect) scored thanks to his aggressiveness on the bases.

A hit by a White Sox batter brought the two teams within two runs (5-3 in Cleveland's favor)… but Jose Ramirez had had enough.

In the eighth inning, he put the game out of the White Sox's reach by hitting a two-run triple to left field.

The score was now 7-3 in favor of the visitors.

Game #3 (which ultimately ended 9-3) was thus won by Cleveland. There will be a Game #4 tomorrow in Illinois.

Will Cleveland be able to turn things around? After all, if the offense is performing well, the team has more depth on the mound.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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