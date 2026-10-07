Here are 15 players who could be traded in the NFL

The 2026 NFL season didn't take long to deliver its share of spectacular moves.

Trades have become one of the main drivers of league news, with several stars having already switched teams over the past few months. From Micah Parsons to the Packers to Myles Garrett heading west, not to mention Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Joey Porter Jr., the trade market is particularly lively.

As the 2026 NFL trade deadline—set for November 10—approaches, this trend could intensify even further. After four weeks of competition, 23 of the 32 franchises have at least a .500 record. This situation promises a highly competitive race in several divisions and for playoff spots.

The coming weeks will therefore be decisive. Teams with Super Bowl aspirations may look to bolster their rosters with a player capable of making an immediate impact. Conversely, some franchises might capitalize on the value of their veterans to prepare for the future and accumulate draft picks.

A trade market that could still heat up

The previous NFL trade deadline had already been particularly eventful. Notably, the Jets carried out a major trade, while several players—including Jaelan Phillips, Jakobi Meyers, and Rashid Shaheed—joined new teams.

In 2026, the scenario could repeat itself—or even be more spectacular. With so many teams still in contention, even the slightest roster upgrade could tip the scales in the race for the playoffs.

Fifteen players thus appear to be potential trade candidates before the trade deadline. Their situations, their value, and their teams' ambitions could determine the season's next major trades.

The coming weeks will reveal which franchises will actually take action and which players will switch jerseys before the trade deadline.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.