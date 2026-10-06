The verdict is in for Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles had another tough day on the injury front on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Their star running back, Saquon Barkley, had to leave the game early after feeling pain in his right leg.

The incident occurred in the first quarter. After a six-yard run, the running back headed toward the sideline while holding his leg. Barkley had managed to make two runs and one reception before heading to the locker room.

The Eagles quickly confirmed that their player had suffered a hamstring injury. The team later indicated that he would not return to the field to finish the game.

According to reports by Ian Rapoport, Saquon Barkley's status will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis. This approach leaves open the possibility that the player could miss several games, although the exact length of his absence remains uncertain.

The situation is all the more concerning for Philadelphia given that the team has also just lost its primary backup running back.

The Eagles Hit Hard by Injuries

Tank Bigsby had stepped in after Barkley went out, but he wasn't spared either. Having suffered an injury of his own, he was placed on the injured reserve list on Monday and is expected to miss at least four games. The Eagles are thus significantly depleted at the running back position on offense.

Barkley had already experienced a physical setback this season. In Week 2, he sat out nearly the entire game against the Tennessee Titans.

Philadelphia also had to deal with several key absences against the Rams. Six starters were unavailable, including DeVonta Smith, Zack Baun, Dallas Goedert, Landon Dickerson, and Marcus Epps. Lane Johnson was also pulled from the lineup at the last minute for personal reasons.

With this string of injuries, Barkley's upcoming medical evaluations will be closely monitored by the Eagles.

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