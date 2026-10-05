The NFL has just suspended an official

The NFL has decided to take disciplinary action against one of its officials following an incident that occurred during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and their opponent in New Jersey.

Jeff Seeman, who served as a linesman during the game, was suspended for two games after exhibiting behavior deemed unprofessional toward Cardinals player Trey McBride.

The controversy occurred in the fourth quarter, as Arizona was trying to reach the end zone. McBride vehemently contested a officiating call following a play in which he believed his defender, Dru Phillips, should have been penalized for obstruction.

Positioned near the goal line, Seeman found himself in the middle of the exchange with the tight end. Footage captured during the game later circulated and appeared to show the official directing abusive language at the player.

The incident did not go unnoticed by the NFL Players Association. Its director, JC Tretter, quickly condemned the referee's behavior on social media.

The NFL imposes a penalty on officials

Tretter notably argued that referees should be held to the same standards as players when it comes to professional conduct.

The NFL ultimately confirmed a penalty against Seeman. The official will have to sit out two games due to his conduct toward McBride.

Another referee was also punished shortly thereafter. Adrian Hill received a one-game suspension for an incident involving Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Thomas during a game against the Miami Dolphins.

On the field, Arizona was unable to turn the game around and ultimately lost 36–24. But beyond the result, it was primarily an official's behavior toward a player that drew attention and reignited discussions about the standards of conduct imposed on NFL referees.