Signing Alert: The Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have decided to rely on experience to strengthen their backfield.

The team has signed Joe Mixon, who is making a return to the NFL after missing the entire 2025 season due to a foot injury.

The 30-year-old veteran participated in a tryout with Seattle on Monday before the two sides reached an agreement. According to reports, Mixon will first join the Seahawks' practice squad. He will therefore need to regain his form and familiarize himself with the offensive system before he can potentially take on a key role with the team.

This move comes as Seattle is dealing with several absences in its backfield. First-round pick Jadarian Price was recently placed on injured reserve due to a chest injury. Meanwhile, Zach Charbonnet continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Joe Mixon has an impressive resume in the NFL. Selected in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, he has had five seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards in his career. He spent his first seven seasons in Cincinnati before joining the Houston Texans.

His stint in Houston in 2024 was particularly productive. Mixon racked up 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in just 14 games, earning him a second Pro Bowl selection.

However, Mixon did not play in 2025 after being sidelined by a foot injury. The Texans released him in March 2026, making him a free agent.

His arrival in Seattle therefore represents an opportunity to revive his career. The Seahawks do not necessarily need to entrust him with the majority of carries right away, but his experience could prove invaluable as the team strives to maintain its competitive edge.

Seattle currently holds a 3-1 record and is looking to remain among the top teams in the NFC. The addition of Mixon thus provides an extra option in the backfield, particularly during a stretch when several players are sidelined.

It remains to be seen how quickly Mixon can regain his rhythm after such a long absence. If he manages to recapture some of the form he showed in 2024, the Seahawks may have made a very solid acquisition at this stage of the season.

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