More bad news for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens secured an important victory over the Tennessee Titans, but this game could have much more concerning implications for the rest of their season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game with an ankle injury, and his condition will be closely monitored over the next few days.

Jackson was injured late in the first half when he was tackled by Jermaine Johnson II. The Ravens player appeared to have twisted his left ankle on the play and quickly left the field to head to the locker room.

The quarterback ultimately did not return to the game in the second half. However, Baltimore held a 24-7 lead at halftime, which allowed the team to take fewer risks with its star player.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lamar Jackson is currently listed as day-to-day with this injury. The Ravens plan to treat and monitor him throughout the week to determine whether he will be able to play in the next game. (theScore⁠

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Head coach Jesse Minter did not want to jump to conclusions immediately after the game. He noted that the team did not yet have enough information regarding the exact severity of the injury. Discussions reportedly even took place to determine whether Jackson could return to the field.

However, the fact that the player was seen wearing a protective boot as he left the stadium drew attention. For now, no diagnosis indicating a prolonged absence has been confirmed. (Baltimore Ravens

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Before leaving the game, however, Jackson was having an excellent performance. He had completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to gaining 20 yards on the ground. His departure completely changed the Ravens' offensive approach.

Tyler Huntley took over and completed eight of his nine passes for 63 yards. Baltimore, however, failed to score any points in the second half, allowing the Titans to get back into the game before ultimately losing 24-18. (KSL⁠

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The Ravens' next game will be against the Atlanta Falcons on October 11. The schedule thus gives Jackson a few days to recover, but his participation will depend on how he progresses throughout the week.

For Baltimore, the priority will obviously be to avoid rushing the return of its star quarterback. Jackson remains the cornerstone of the offense, and his absence could significantly alter the team's aspirations.

For now, the term “day-to-day” is the best indication available. Upcoming practices and medical evaluations will provide more insight into the chances of seeing Lamar Jackson face the Falcons.

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