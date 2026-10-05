Great news for Cristophe Beaulieu with the Lions

The British Columbia Lions have decided to retain one of their young Quebec-born defensive players.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) team announced Monday a one-season contract extension with defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu.

This agreement allows the Blainville native to continue his journey with the Lions, as he was originally set to become a free agent at the end of this season. The British Columbia team is thus banking on continuity by retaining a defensive player who has already demonstrated his potential over the past few seasons.

Beaulieu, 24, stands six feet two inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. This season, he has played in three games and has recorded 11 tackles so far, including one behind the line of scrimmage. He has also managed to deflect one pass during his time on the field.

The Quebec-born defensive back, however, had to deal with a significant absence after a particularly productive 2025 season. In 14 games that year, he recorded 36 tackles, along with two interceptions and a forced fumble.

A Long-Awaited Return After a Knee Injury

Beaulieu's progress had been slowed by a knee injury sustained last season. The injury forced him to miss several months of action, delaying his return to the field until last month.

Despite this period of inactivity, the Lions still seem to believe in his abilities and his long-term contribution. His one-year contract extension will give him the opportunity to gradually regain his rhythm and reclaim an important role within the British Columbia defense.

For the Blainville native, this new contract also represents an opportunity to build on the strong performances he delivered in 2025. If he manages to fully regain his form, Beaulieu could play an even bigger role with the Lions during the upcoming CFL season.

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