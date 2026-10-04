The worst-case scenario has come true for Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a major setback during their Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Star player Ja'Marr Chase had to leave the game after suffering a concussion, an injury that quickly ended his day. (DAZN⁠

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The injury occurred in the second quarter. Chase had just made a four-yard catch when Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones grabbed his facemask. The wide receiver was thrown to the ground, and his head hit the field after contact with linebacker Ventrell Miller. Chase remained on the ground before making his way to the sideline to be evaluated. (Reuters⁠)

Ja'Marr Chase was initially placed under observation for a possible concussion. After being evaluated in the medical tent, he headed to the locker room to continue his evaluation. The Bengals ultimately confirmed that he would not return to the game. (NBC Sports⁠

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The situation will now need to be closely monitored over the next few days. A concussion triggers a specific medical protocol in the NFL, and no return date can be determined based solely on the injury sustained during the game.

Before leaving the field, Chase had three receptions for 26 yards, according to data reported by Reuters. That performance brought his season total to 21 receptions, 211 yards, and three touchdowns after four games. (Reuters⁠

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His absence obviously poses a significant challenge for the offense led by Joe Burrow. In particular, Tee Higgins becomes an even more important target in the Bengals' passing game. Higgins, in fact, had an excellent game against Jacksonville, finishing with 157 yards on 11 receptions.

The Bengals will therefore have to wait for further medical evaluations before knowing whether Ja'Marr Chase will be able to resume practice and play in their next game. For now, the team will have to deal with the uncertainty surrounding one of its most important players.

Ja'Marr Chase's injury also came in a game that ended in a 22-17 loss for Cincinnati. The Bengals racked up 437 offensive yards, but two interceptions by Burrow and several missed opportunities ultimately allowed the Jaguars to come away with the victory. (Reuters⁠

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