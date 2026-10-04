The Jets End a Record-Long Drought Thanks to Minkah Fitzpatrick

The New York Jets can finally put one of the most embarrassing statistics in their recent history behind them.

After 20 consecutive games without a single interception, the New York team finally ended this seemingly endless drought thanks to Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The veteran cornerback made the big play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, intercepting a pass from Tyson Bagent in the second quarter. Fitzpatrick positioned himself in front of the ball intended for tight end Colston Loveland to make an interception that immediately ended a historic streak for the Jets. (NFL⁠

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This interception was particularly symbolic for Fitzpatrick. The 29-year-old was making his return to the field after missing two games due to a groin injury. He had been acquired by the Jets during the offseason to add more bite to their secondary.

The Jets' drought had become extremely hard to ignore. New York had gone the entire 2025 season without recording a single interception—a first in the NFL since records began in 1933.

The team's last interception came in the final week of the 2024 season, when Ashtyn Davis threw two interceptions against the Miami Dolphins. Since then, the Jets had been unable to replicate that feat. The streak had ultimately stretched to 20 regular-season games and more than 600 passes attempted by their opponents. (NFL⁠

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What made it particularly frustrating was that the Jets had thought they'd ended the drought just minutes before Fitzpatrick's interception. T'Vondre Sweat had intercepted Bagent in the first quarter, but the play was nullified following a penalty against Azareye'h Thomas.

Fitzpatrick therefore had to start the count over a few minutes later.

His interception allowed the Jets to recover the ball deep in Chicago territory and convert the turnover into three points. Although New York ultimately suffered a 23-12 loss, Fitzpatrick's play certainly represents a small victory for a defense that was desperately seeking to force more turnovers. (Reuters⁠

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The team will now have to try to turn this interception into a turning point. The Jets still have several concerning statistics and are looking, in particular, to post their first winning season since 2015.

For Aaron Glenn, this interception is much more than just a statistic. The head coach had already explained that he wanted to see his players attack the ball more aggressively and force turnovers.

With Fitzpatrick's return, the Jets now hope that this first interception in over 600 opposing passes will open the floodgates. After finally ending this historic streak, New York can now focus on the rest of its season and try to turn this moment into a true defensive turning point.

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