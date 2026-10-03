The Concordia Stingers took a real beating against Laval University’s Rouge et Or

Laval University's Rouge et Or continues to dominate college football in Quebec.

Glen Constantin's team secured its fifth win in as many games on Saturday, this time by a score of 48-15 against the Concordia Stingers.

After already shutting out Concordia 14-0 in early September, the Rouge et Or once again dictated the pace of the game. This time, the Stingers were able to get on the scoreboard, but they were never truly able to compete with the visitors.

Concordia had opened the scoring about five minutes into the game with a 34-yard field goal by Adrian Klindzic-Dovial. That lead, however, did not last very long.

Laval's offense quickly took control of the game and completely turned the tide.

The duo of quarterback Victor Charland and wide receiver Olivier Cool was at the heart of the Rouge et Or's offensive surge. Charland connected with Cool three times in a row on plays that led to touchdowns, giving Laval a comfortable 31-3 lead.

This performance once again demonstrates the depth of the Rouge et Or, which had already claimed first place in the U Sports standings following its victory over the Montreal Carabins. Laval was then undefeated with a 4-0 record.

With this latest victory, the Quebec City team has improved its record to 5-0 and remains alone at the top of the RSEQ.

Coach Glen Constantin can also take pride in his team's progress as the season moves forward. Even when the outcome was all but assured, quarterbacks Jérémy Ouellette and Thomas Lamarche-Leroux saw playing time. Ouellette, in particular, scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

The schedule now offers the Rouge et Or a break. The team won't return to action until October 18, when it hosts the McGill Redbirds.

For now, the Rouge et Or's matchup against the Stingers has once again resulted in a complete domination by Laval. With five wins in five games, the Quebec team has confirmed that it will once again be a team to watch very closely in the race for the Vanier Cup.

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