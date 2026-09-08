“If the Canadiens make a move, it will be for a winger.”

We talked about this yesterday, but the coming week will be important for Kent Hughes.

Why? Because the Canadiens' GM will be facing the Montreal media in six days. And if he had something new to announce, that would be great.

Otherwise, the lack of action this summer will take up a lot of the conversation.

Whether it's by signing a contract—with a player or a coach—or by bringing in some reinforcements, Kent Hughes can shift the narrative just a bit. #RecencyBias

But will he? Good question.

On that note, on last night's Sick Podcast, Tony Marinaro and Jimmy Murphy discussed how the market was picking up a bit. After hibernating for a while (in the middle of summer… but you get the idea), some executives are starting to wake up a bit.

So the market could pick up. And in the coming days, Jimmy Murphy says roster moves could happen as training camp approaches.

“I do think we're going to see some roster movement, maybe even as early as this week” – @MurphysLaw74 #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/40Kme08lkf — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 8, 2026

And what about the Canadiens in all this?

According to Marinaro and Murphy, if Kent Hughes were to make a move in the coming days, it would be for a winger. Unless there's a last-minute change—which is possible.

It makes sense, really. After all, the center market is complex (and has been for over a year) and prices are high. Teams looking for a good center don't have it easy.

But that obviously doesn't mean the Canadiens will make a trade just yet.

Will teams like the Ducks, who could run into the salary cap early in the season, feel the urgency to trade a player in the coming days? Perhaps, yes.

That might be how the Canadiens' GM gets what he wants. We'll see what happens in the coming days.

In a Nutshell

– Big contract in Boston.

– Hmm…

Hearing that RFA Simon Edvinsson plans to attend Detroit's training camp next week even if he remains unsigned. He's patiently waiting for the Red Wings' GM situation to be resolved before resuming negotiations. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 8, 2026

– Things are still in flux for him.

Bill Belichick is under fire after Tar Heels GM Michael Lombardi resigned and the university launched an investigation into the football program's culture.https://t.co/UhEjHkqPU4 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 8, 2026

– Players to watch at the Canadiens' camp.

Here's a link to my latest story: Five players to watch when the Canadiens' rookie camp opens on Friday – Montreal Gazette https://t.co/p41htpAiqt — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) September 8, 2026

– The Greek God turns 25.