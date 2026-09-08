“If the Canadiens make a move, it will be for a winger.”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“If the Canadiens make a move, it will be for a winger.”
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

We talked about this yesterday, but the coming week will be important for Kent Hughes.

Why? Because the Canadiens' GM will be facing the Montreal media in six days. And if he had something new to announce, that would be great.

Otherwise, the lack of action this summer will take up a lot of the conversation.

Whether it's by signing a contract—with a player or a coach—or by bringing in some reinforcements, Kent Hughes can shift the narrative just a bit. #RecencyBias

But will he? Good question.

On that note, on last night's Sick Podcast, Tony Marinaro and Jimmy Murphy discussed how the market was picking up a bit. After hibernating for a while (in the middle of summer… but you get the idea), some executives are starting to wake up a bit.

So the market could pick up. And in the coming days, Jimmy Murphy says roster moves could happen as training camp approaches.

And what about the Canadiens in all this?

According to Marinaro and Murphy, if Kent Hughes were to make a move in the coming days, it would be for a winger. Unless there's a last-minute change—which is possible.

It makes sense, really. After all, the center market is complex (and has been for over a year) and prices are high. Teams looking for a good center don't have it easy.

But that obviously doesn't mean the Canadiens will make a trade just yet.

Will teams like the Ducks, who could run into the salary cap early in the season, feel the urgency to trade a player in the coming days? Perhaps, yes.

That might be how the Canadiens' GM gets what he wants. We'll see what happens in the coming days.


In a Nutshell

– Big contract in Boston.

– Hmm…

– Things are still in flux for him.

– Players to watch at the Canadiens' camp.

– The Greek God turns 25.

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